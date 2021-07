RICHMOND, Va. -- Prep work got underway Saturday for a new mural coming to Richmond.

The site is at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Mosby Street.

Crenius LLC is the local creative agency heading up the More Than Art: Inner City Mural Project.

The firm is collaborating with Virginia artists to paint murals on privately-owned businesses to uplift the local communities.

This will be the project’s second mural.