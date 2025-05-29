Parent arrested after confrontation with staff and police at Woolridge Elementary School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 33-year-old man faces multiple assault charges after a disturbance at Woolridge Elementary School that led to a confrontation with school staff and police.

Officers responded to the school around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, after receiving reports that a man was causing a disturbance.

The first officer arrived and found two staff members attempting to restrain Justin Ansardi, according to police.

Ansardi is a parent of a child at the school, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The officer tried to detain Ansardi and place him in handcuffs, but Ansardi fought against the officer, school staff members, and a fire marshal who had responded to the scene.

During the struggle, the officer deployed a Taser on Ansardi, who continued to resist. Additional officers arrived and eventually managed to handcuff Ansardi, though he continued to struggle, police said.

An officer, the fire marshal, and two school staff members were assaulted during the altercation, police said.

The investigation revealed that Ansardi had been running through the parking lot when a staff member approached him and asked if she could help.

Ansardi indicated he was there to pick up his student at the school.

As staff members escorted him to the school office, he became aggressive.

Staff members managed to remove him from the building before police arrived.

Ansardi was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement, two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

