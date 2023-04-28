Raise money for animals in need at the return of 'Woofstock'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Richmond Animal League is inviting all pet owners and pet lovers for their annual "Woofstock Festival" on Saturday.

Westchester Commons will host adoptable pets, animal-loving vendors, live music, the Strut Your Mutt Pet Parade and fun for the whole family — dog included.

RAL special events manager Lauren Behringer encourages owners to register their pets for the Strut Your Mutt Parade. Participation includes in-person or virtually to help raise lifesaving funds and awareness for animals in need.

“Right now we are going through a incredible expansion, which we've been so fortunate thanks to the community,” Behringer said. “Our amazing supporters help grow as an organization and with that we're finally able to expand our shelter and grow it in the way that it's needed and to continue return to animal leagues mission.”

Woofstock will be located on the green right between Plaza Azteca and Noodles & Company from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. Saturday.

The event is free to attend with a suggested donation of $5.

Additionally, there will be prizes for the top three fundraisers, and the top fundraising pet will become the RAL’s 2024 Woofstock mascot.

This year’s raffle prize is a private kitten yoga session for up to 10 people.