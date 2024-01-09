Richmond DIY woodworking shop reopens near The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local woodworking shop has found a new home after it shuttered last summer on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The Workbench RVA is now up and running in its new 2,900-square-foot location at 3310 Rosedale Ave. The new spot is about a mile from where the shop originally opened two years ago.

The membership-based business provides a workspace and tools for woodworking projects. Workbench offers two professional table saws, drill presses, laths, a 20-inch helical head planer, several jointers, a laser cutter and a drum sander, among other pieces of equipment.

Workbench’s monthly memberships run from $139 to $169, according to the company’s website. A safety course is required before a person can utilize the workshop. Workbench also offers classes for adults and children.

