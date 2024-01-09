Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond DIY woodworking shop reopens near The Diamond

workbench-rudd-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
workbench-rudd-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 06:56:58-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local woodworking shop has found a new home after it shuttered last summer on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The Workbench RVA is now up and running in its new 2,900-square-foot location at 3310 Rosedale Ave. The new spot is about a mile from where the shop originally opened two years ago.

The membership-based business provides a workspace and tools for woodworking projects. Workbench offers two professional table saws, drill presses, laths, a 20-inch helical head planer, several jointers, a laser cutter and a drum sander, among other pieces of equipment.

Workbench’s monthly memberships run from $139 to $169, according to the company’s website. A safety course is required before a person can utilize the workshop. Workbench also offers classes for adults and children.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone