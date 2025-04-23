Crash involving propane tanker truck shuts down Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield County is closed after a crash involving a propane tanker truck.

Chesterfield County police said the crash happened in the 7700 block of Woodpecker Road, which is in between Eastfair Drive and Bradley Bridge Road.

A photo shared by police shows a propane truck on its side with a tree lying across the road.

No injuries were reported in the crash. Woodpecker Road will be closed for an "extended period of time."

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS posted that firefighters and members of the Hazmat team are helping at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

