Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Chesterfield, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening, Chesterfield County police said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 5300 block of Woodpecker Road, not far from Matoaca High School.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department and 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email tips to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone