Man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening, Chesterfield County police said.



The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 5300 block of Woodpecker Road, not far from Matoaca High School.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department and 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email tips to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

