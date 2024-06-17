Southside Richmond neighborhood takes porch concerts to the next level

RICHMOND, Va. -- Soon the lush streets of Woodland Heights will come alive with the sounds of strings, beats, horns, and songs this summer. Meet the Tiny Porch concert series, which brings neighbors out for what organizer Emily McMillen describes as “magical.” The once best-kept musical secret had its cover blown; it’s one of the most engaging musical events in RVA.

What started as a grassroots venture has blossomed into a spectacular, highly anticipated event. When the world shut down during the pandemic, two Woodland Heights neighbors had an idea to stitch things together in the community. McMillen leaned in and goodness ensued. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

