Teenagers hurt in Henrico drive-by shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 10:12 PM, May 25, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A drive-by shooting injured three teenagers at an eastern Henrico apartment complex Monday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"Henrico Police responded to a firearm violation at the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle," a Henrico Police spokesperson said about the incident which was reported at about 8:50 p.m. "All victims were transported to area hospitals. Officers are on scene and the investigation is still on going."

Police said it appeared all the injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

