Cancer survivors, supporters and caregivers gather for 30th annual Women and Wellness luncheon

RICHMOND, Va. — Cancer survivors, supporters and caregivers gathered for a powerful day of inspiration at The Jefferson Hotel for Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center's 30th annual Women and Wellness luncheon.

It's been three decades of commitment, research and support to help shape the future of care for those fighting and living with cancer.

Tuesday's event was about women empowering women to turn hope into action and action into lasting change.

The message was clear: you are not alone.

In a world where one in two women and one in three men will face cancer, events like this remind us that every battle matters and every life counts.

For event chair Melissa Weaver, that message became personal at just 37 years old while raising two young children.

"I was treated at Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center after a delayed diagnosis," she said. "The physicians and medical team not only saved my life physically, but they saved my life emotionally, and they saved my life spiritually. It is all about the idea of we walk with individuals facing a cancer diagnosis."

CBS 6 anchors Reba Hollingsworth, Tracy Sears, Amy Lacey and GeNienne Samuels, along with other members of the CBS6 team attended the luncheon helping to push Massey's mission forward.

Weaver agrees that it takes a community to help those battling cancer not feel too alone. "Luncheons like this are extremely important because part of the cancer journey must be navigated alone. When we can bring people in that can support, that can raise awareness, that can raise contributions and funds for research. We are letting people know that they are not alone and that their lives matter."

