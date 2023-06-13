Women veterans honored at 75th-anniversary milestone in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seventy-five years, on June 12, 1948, President Harry Truman signed the Women's Armed Services Integration Act into law.

The act allowed women to serve as permanent and regular members of the Armed Forces, Navy, Marine Corps and recently formed Air Force.

An event was held at the Virginia War Memorial to honor this milestone and showcased women veterans of the past, present and future.

“Their service has been indispensable, and we will continue to shine light on their collective accomplishments. As we mark this 75th anniversary of women’s integration into the Armed Forces. Our country and our Commonwealth thanks them for the sacrifices that they have made and continue to make to build a stronger, and more secure nation,” Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner, Daniel Gade, said.

Virginia has the highest percentage of women veterans, with over 107,000 veterans, compared to any other state, according to a Virginia Department of Veterans Services press release.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) and Retired Command Sergeant Major Michele Jones both spoke at the event.

