Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Women veterans honored at 75th-anniversary milestone in Richmond

June 12 marked the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act and a celebration was being held in Richmond.
Posted at 8:15 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 20:15:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seventy-five years, on June 12, 1948, President Harry Truman signed the Women's Armed Services Integration Act into law.

The act allowed women to serve as permanent and regular members of the Armed Forces, Navy, Marine Corps and recently formed Air Force.

An event was held at the Virginia War Memorial to honor this milestone and showcased women veterans of the past, present and future.

“Their service has been indispensable, and we will continue to shine light on their collective accomplishments. As we mark this 75th anniversary of women’s integration into the Armed Forces. Our country and our Commonwealth thanks them for the sacrifices that they have made and continue to make to build a stronger, and more secure nation,” Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner, Daniel Gade, said.

Virginia has the highest percentage of women veterans, with over 107,000 veterans, compared to any other state, according to a Virginia Department of Veterans Services press release.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) and Retired Command Sergeant Major Michele Jones both spoke at the event.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone