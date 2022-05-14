Watch
Women shot while driving on Interstate 64 in Henrico

Posted at 9:20 AM, May 14, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two women were shot on Interstate 64 in Henrico County early Saturday morning, according to Henrico Police.

Their gunshot wounds were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The women were shot in what appeared to be a ‘drive-by’ shooting, at about 2:20 a.m., along the interstate near the Staples Mill Road exits.

"[The] victims could not offer suspect information and were subsequently transported to a medical facility for treatment," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote about the investigation. "This is an isolated incident with no active threat to the public."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

