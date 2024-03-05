Virginia celebrates Women in Construction Week

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia is celebrating Women in Construction Week as part of Women's History Month.

Skanska USA Inc., which is constructing the largest building at Virginia State University, held a tour of the Alfred W. Harris Academic Commons building on Tuesday.

"I’m a woman In construction every day of my life," Sam Villalobos, with Skanska USA, said. "I think it’s really important to maintain an ongoing culture of development and growth for us as well as inclusion."

Across the United States, women make up about 11% of the construction industry workforce. In Virginia, that number sits at 12.5%.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.