Officials: Woman with knife lunged at deputies, fatally shot Ellicott Square

Crime Police Lights Colors Night Generic
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 18, 2022
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. — A woman was fatally shot early Friday when authorities said she lunged at Virginia sheriff’s deputies with a knife.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident at an apartment on Ellicott Square in the Potomac Falls area around 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. When deputies arrived, officials said they found a woman stabbed inside the apartment.

Another woman came out of the apartment armed with a knife and refused to drop it, officials said. When she lunged at the deputies, she was shot, officials said. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds that are not considered life-threatening, officials said.

No deputies were injured. Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office.

