Woman taken to hospital after barricade situation at Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A barricade situation in Bon Air ended peacefully on Wednesday after a woman with a gun spent more than four hours inside a home.

Police say what started as a domestic disturbance turned into a barricade situation with at least one shot fired.

Police found the 67-year-old woman in an upstairs bedroom and took her to a nearby hospital as a precaution. Patrol and SWAT officers moved in on the home in the 1600 block of Creek Side Road in Chesterfield County.

"We have a roommate that is being evicted,” said Terry Terry. “We went up the steps and she shot through the wall. I don't know if she shot at herself or if she was shooting at me."

Terry was able to get to the 81-year-old homeowner and lead him to safety. That was when the woman then barricaded herself inside with a weapon, according to Chesterfield Police.

The standoff had begun.

"There's a lot of manpower here, and to be honest, I never even heard them coming because I was upstairs with headphones on and working,” said neighbor Ben Scribner. "I am hoping for everyone's sake that she's safe and everybody is safe and that she doesn't do anything foolish and this gets resolved in a way where everyone comes out OK.”

Scribner got his wish. Police used a P.A. system and launched tear gas and after more than four hours, the woman exited the home peacefully. An ambulance took the woman away as the usually quiet neighborhood returned to a sense of normalcy.

"I just hope she's OK,” said Scribner. “You know, you see stuff like this on the news and never think it can be your neighborhood. I just hope she's OK."

Police told said that there are several warrants stemming from Wednesday's incident which will be served on the woman after she’s evaluated at a hospital.