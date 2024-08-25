Woman stabbed in Richmond has life-threatening injuries, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed on Richmond's Northside Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Moss Side Avenue at 1:45 p.m.

That is where officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds, according to Crime Insider sources.

The victim's injures were described as life-threatening, those sources told Burkett.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.