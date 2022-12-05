Woman critically injured in shooting outside Petersburg apartments

PETERSBURG, Va. – A woman was critically injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Petersburg Sunday evening, according to police.

Officers said they were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments just before 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to Colonial Heights Hospital by family members before being airlifted to another hospital.

Her injuries are considered life-threatening, according to police.

The violence happened during an argument between two women, according to sources.

Police said a person of interest is being interviewed about the incident.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.