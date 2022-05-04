Woman arrested for allegedly trying to shoot four Petersburg officers

PETERSBURG, Va. — A 60-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly trying to shoot four police officers Tuesday night.

Petersburg Police said the incident began when a code compliance officer went to a vacant property in the 700 block of Blick Street to follow up on an inspection.

The code compliance officer saw a woman on the front porch of the vacant property. She allegedly grabbed a gun and started walking towards the code compliance officer, who then called police.

When police arrived, they searched the area for the woman. She was spotted at the intersection of St. Mark and Chestnut Streets. Petersburg Police said she was recognized as Denise Townes.

Police said they got out of their cars to approach Townes, and that's when she allegedly fired multiple gunshots at the officers.

She fled the area on foot, but police said she was immediately apprehended.

No officers were injured, and police said the officers did not fire any shots.

Townes is being charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Petersburg Bureau of Police Mugshot of Denise Townes

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.