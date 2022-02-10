Woman seriously injured after being shot inside a car in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A woman was seriously injured after she was shot inside a car in Petersburg on Wednesday night.

Petersburg Police were called to the area of West Clara Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arriving, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to officials, the woman suffered serious injuries and was med flighted to a local hospital.

Police are investigating if the woman injured in the shooting was the intended target.

Crime Insider sources said that police are looking for a light-colored sedan that was seen fleeing the area after the gunshots erupted.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.