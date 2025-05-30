Woman seriously injured after being hit by driver in Henrico County, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was hit by a driver in Henrico County on Thursday night.

The crash happened at 10:37 p.m. in the area of Dumbarton Road and Bentley Street, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, who suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. She was taken to an area hospital.



Police have not said if any charges will be filed. The Henrico Police Crash Team is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

