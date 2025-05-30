Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman seriously injured after being hit by driver in Henrico County, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 29, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 29, 2025
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was hit by a driver in Henrico County on Thursday night.

The crash happened at 10:37 p.m. in the area of Dumbarton Road and Bentley Street, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, who suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. She was taken to an area hospital.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed. The Henrico Police Crash Team is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone