55-year-old woman reported missing in Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. -- A 55-year-old woman has been reported missing in Shenandoah National Park after her car was found on Skyline Drive Saturday.

Park officials said Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14 -- nearly a week ago.

Devlin reportedly had dark blonde hair and is about five-foot-seven in height.

If anyone has seen her or has any information about her disappearance, contact the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at 434-972-4001.

Shenandoah park officials, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office are working together on this case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

