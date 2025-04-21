Virginia woman killed gardening after freak accident on Easter Sunday, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed in what police are calling a freak accident in a Prince George neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the 7400 block of Springlake Drive just before 6 p.m. for a report of a tree that had fallen on a person.



Investigators said the woman was gardening in her yard when she was struck by a large tree limb.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe what happened was a freak accident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

