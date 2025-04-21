Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia woman killed gardening after freak accident on Easter Sunday, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on October 24, 2024
Prince George Fatal Tree Crash
Posted
and last updated

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed in what police are calling a freak accident in a Prince George neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the 7400 block of Springlake Drive just before 6 p.m. for a report of a tree that had fallen on a person.

Investigators said the woman was gardening in her yard when she was struck by a large tree limb.
Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe what happened was a freak accident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone