Girl in 'late teens' killed, man injured in Richmond shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a double shooting that killed a teenager early Saturday in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of St. James Street for the report of a person shot just after 12:10 a.m., according to Tracy Walker with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and found two victims suffering gunshot wounds; a female in her late teens was shot and pronounced dead at the scene and an adult male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound," Walker said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

The Medical Examiner will determine the teen's cause and manner of death, Walker said.

The girl's death marks the 87th homicide investigation in Richmond for 2021.

Richmond’s murder rate per capita is now worse than New York City, and running on the heels of cities like Philadelphia and Chicago.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates 804-646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

