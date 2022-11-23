Elderly woman dead after hitting multiple parked cars in Richmond parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened inside a parking garage.

On Wednesday just after 8 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of North Hamilton Street for the report of a collision. Officers arrived and found several parked cars that had been damaged and found a woman in her 80s down and unresponsive.

RPD's Crash Team responded and determined the woman had been operating her car in the parking lot when her sedan hit several parked and unoccupied cars.

The woman sustained injuries during the collisions and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.