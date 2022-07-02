PETERSBURG, Va. -- A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting outside an apartment building in Petersburg Saturday afternoon, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

The scene unfolded at the Petersburg ArtistSpace Lofts along Perry and Brown streets around 12:15 p.m.

The woman was carrying groceries when she was gunned down walking into the apartment building where she lived, sources told Covil.

The man who was wounded was taken to an area hospital, Covil said.

One witness told Covil he was driving down the street when he heard a hail of gunfire.

When the man made it to Brown Street, he said a woman lying with groceries beside her at the entrance of the apartment building. That building's door was shot out.

Covil said that witness told him he became scared because the crowd "got bigger and bigger."

And the scene became so chaotic and tense that Petersburg Police called in a mayday, Covil said.

As a result, Virginia State Police, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Department, Chesterfield County Police and Prince George County Police responded.

"There is still a heavy police presence here. Though the crowd has dwindled down and things are much quieter than they were," Covil added.

In a live report on Facebook, Covil noted numerous yellow evidence markers on the ground outside the front of the complex.

"This is a crime scene both inside outside the building," Covil said. "It's going to take a while to process..."

As a result, Covil urged people to avoid the area.

"It will be really tough even if you live here to be able to come this way to get inside of the building," Covil said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.