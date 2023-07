POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Powhatan County Saturday afternoon.

The single-car wreck happened in the 5500 block of Old Buckingham Road, according to deputies with the Powhatan Sheriff's Office.

One woman was killed in the crash.

Her name has not yet been released and there has been no word on what caused the crash.

