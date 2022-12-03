Woman killed, man injured in separate shootings at Petersburg apartments

PETERSBURG RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman was killed and a man was injured in two different shootings at the Artist Space Lofts in Petersburg.

Police were first called to the 100 block of Perry Street around 9 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound, officials said.

That victim was taken to an area hospital where she later died as a result of her injury.

Police arrested Justin Rawlings without incident at the scene.

Rawlings was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rawlings is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.

Additionally, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a man was injured in a second shooting at the same location less than nine hours later.

Those sources said he was shot multiple times. There was no update on the man’s condition at last check Saturday morning.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.