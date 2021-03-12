Woman killed in New Kent crash involving train

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A 55-year-old woman was killed in a crash late Thursday night involving a train, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened when a 2006 Honda Odyssey turned onto Outpost Road from Rockahock Road, and was struck by a freight train that was traveling east.

The train did not derail, and the conductor and engineer were not injured.

Troopers said the railroad crossing at that road is controlled by a stop sign.

Freda Pruitt of Lanexa died at the scene, troopers said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.