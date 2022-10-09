Woman killed, man injured in Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman was killed and another driver was injured in wreck on Richmond's Southside Saturday night, according to authorities.

Captain John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police said officers were called to the 2100 block of Hopkin Road for a report of a crash at 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles in road's southbound lanes.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to an area hospital.

Hall said the woman later died of her injuries.

The man was treated for minor injury, Hall said.

RPD Traffic Investigators responded and anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Investigator Doug Peppel at 804-646-1042. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may be used or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.