Woman killed in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police said there is no danger to the public after a woman was killed in Petersburg Sunday morning.

Officials said officers were called to the 40 block of Corling Street for a report of a person shot just after 8:45 a.m.

Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said officers found a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she later died of her injuries, Chambliss said.

"There are no public safety concerns and there is no suspect being sought," Chambliss said. "An investigation into the incident is ongoing."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check Sunday evening.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.