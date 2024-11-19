Woman killed on Azalea Avenue in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed at the intersection of Azalea Avenue and Sandpiper Drive in eastern Henrico.

Police arrived to the intersection at about 10:45 p.m. on November 18, 2024, and said it appeared a driver struck and killed the woman.

"Once on scene, officers located an adult female with obvious traumatic injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

The driver remained at the scene near Henrico High School.

Azalea Avenue between Pony Farm Drive and Huntington Avenue was closed while police investigated the crash.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

