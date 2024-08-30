Woman suffering life-threatening injuries following Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A woman was injured in a shooting in Chesterfield County Thursday night, police say.

The victim was found by police with a gunshot wound on the 3700 block of Passage Way. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Crime Insider sources say the shooting happened after an altercation between a man and a woman. The woman pulled a knife on the man, and he returned fire, striking the woman, sources also say.

If you have any information about this shooting police ask you to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.