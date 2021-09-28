Woman injured after shots fired at her car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A woman was left with minor injuries after her car was shot at in Chesterfield on Monday night.

On Monday around 8:10 p.m., the victim was traveling in the 7500 block of Cloverleaf Drive when an older model green 4 door sedan approached and fired several shots at the victim's car.

The victim was not transported to the hospital but did sustain minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.