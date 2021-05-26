Woman frustrated with management after apartment floods with raw sewage 3 times

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman is searching for a solution after she said that her apartment has been flooded with raw sewage three times.

"I can't say what I was thinking then, it was nasty," the woman said.

The Graystone Place apartment complex tenant said that things became troubling around Mother's Day when raw sewage backed up and flooded her apartment three times.

"Got it up. The tenth, it came back. It was a little more on the ninth and the twelfth it was terrible, it was nonstop. When I came home, when I got off work and came in my house, it was already there," the woman said.

The tenant recorded a video of the situation, which is difficult to watch, and said it was even more difficult to live through. She said she had to clean the raw sewage up and apartment maintenance used a wet vac to soak up the water. She said that those actions were hardly enough to fix the situation.

"It's just the point that it was feces on my floor and I'm still smelling it," the woman said.

She is worried that inhaling it will trigger her asthma, so she is staying with loved ones until the problem is fully resolved.

She believes that management hasn't been responsive enough.

"I asked them about bringing in the cleaning company and moving to a way apartment until they get it fixed and it was still nothing. I was told if it was to go up the ladder with her supervisors, they may terminate my lease," the woman said.

The Problem Solvers contacted KRS Holdings, Inc. to see if they planned to do more to fix the issues. The company didn't answer any questions but sent the following response via email:

KRS. Holdings, Inc. is committed to offering the very best possible rental residences it can to its tenants and consistently strives to address maintenance issues in as timely a manner as possible.

The tenant said she is now being offered another apartment there or the option to have her lease terminated.

An option that tenants can lean on is to hire a licensed contractor to do repairs and submit a receipt to the landlord. By law, landlords now must accept them and deduct the cost from the tenants' rent the following month.