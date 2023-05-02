Maryland woman fatally struck on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A car fatally struck a woman who ran into the middle of Interstate 95 late Sunday night, Virginia State Police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at mile marker 116. State Police said a Kia Sorento was traveling south on I-95 when it collided with the woman in the center lane.

The driver of the Kia stopped immediately, according to troopers.

The woman died at the scene. State Police said she was identified as 38-year-old Crystal D.V. Durruty of Frederick, Maryland.

Durruty was a passenger in a sedan that had stopped on the side of the highway before she ran into the travel lane, State Police said.

The driver of the Kia, a 39-year-old man from Philadelphia, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.