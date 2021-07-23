Watch
Police: Woman fatally shot masked, armed man outside Virginia home

Posted at 12:56 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 13:00:30-04

WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Prince William County police say a woman shot and killed a masked and armed man as he approached her front door Thursday.

The woman was leaving her Woodbridge home, when she noticed the man approaching her from the side of the house.

The woman, who police say was armed with a gun, shot the man.

When officers arrived, they found the man also had a loaded handgun.

Officials said he was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say detectives are trying to determine why the man was there, but the incident does not appear to be random.

No charges will be filed, but the case remains under investigation.

Police identified the armed man as Azhar Smart of Triangle.

