Woman walking in road hit and killed by driver in South Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman died after being hit by a driver in South Richmond on Monday night.

Tuesday afternoon, police identified the woman as Angela Gibbs, 41, of Richmond.

The crash happened in the 2900 block of Bells Road just before 11 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found an adult female, Gibbs, down and unresponsive in the roadway. She was transported to a local hospital where last night she succumbed to her injuries," a news release from the Richmond Police Department says.

Police determined Gibbs was walking in the road when she was hit. Two people were in the vehicle and stayed at the scene, police said.

"The RPD Crash Team continues to investigate. At this time, charges have not been filed."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at 804-646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share or memories of Angela Gibbs.

