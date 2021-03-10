Woman's body found in burning Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities said a woman's body was recovered from a burning home on Richmond's Southside Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 600 block of W 34th Street in the Woodland Heights neighborhood just before 2:45 p.m.

"Once on scene, they forced entry and found fire in the kitchen area with smoke throughout the residence," officials said. "Crews quickly put water on the fire and focused on conducting primary and secondary searches.

Officials said that as fire crews searched the home, they found a woman, who was was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the woman's cause and manner of death, according to fire officials. Her name has not yet been released.

The fire marked under control around 3:30 p.m.

Fire investigators are working to determine the what caused the fire.

