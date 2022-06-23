Woman buys Richmond’s 1st 3D-printed home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A South Richmond woman is excited to move into her new home that was built by a giant 3D printer.

The house, which is just off Midlothian Turnpike, is almost 1600 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and smart technologies.

Chris Thompson, Virginia Housing's director of strategic housing, said 3D printing speeds up the process of building new houses, which can translate to more opportunities for homebuyers in in Virginia and elsewhere.

“This is really what drives us to look for ways to make home ownership opportunities more accessible for those in Virginia,” Thompson said. “Whether it's creative financing through mortgages, whether it's looking at different building technologies like this, our job is to look at how we can offer more opportunities for those seeking become homebuyers.”

Richmond's first 3D house was printed on site.

Officials said the buyer will close on the sale next month.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.