Woman chased, assaulted after refusing to give a man her number, deputies say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man was charged for allegedly assaulting a woman after she refused to give him her phone number, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was picking up children from the Cavalier Skating Rink on the night of Jan. 21 when the man approached her, asking for her number. When she rejected him, the man continued to harass her, deputies said.

When the woman drove away on Jefferson Davis Highway, the man followed her vehicle and ran his car into the back of hers twice.

Deputies said the woman's car fishtailed one of the two times, but she did not crash.

She pulled onto Gettysburg Court with the man still following her. Deputies said they both got out of their cars, and the man made threatening comments to her before pushing her on the shoulders and going back to his car.

At this point, deputies arrived on the scene. They said the man had bloodshot, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet.

They administered field sobriety tests and found a controlled substance in his car. The man was identified as 24-year-old Allen Ahouman of Stafford.

Ahouman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI, assault and several counts of malicious bodily injury for each occupant of the woman's vehicle. He is held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail