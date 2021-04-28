Wolf pups born at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two Gray wolf pups were born at the Metro Richmond Zoo on April 4, a zoo spokesperson announced Wednesday.

The pups, along the parents Nitka and Voodoo, are doing well.

"A couple weeks before giving birth, Nitka began digging a den in the ground to create a safe place for her to raise her babies. She selected a spot underneath the roots of a large tree," an email from the zoon explained. "After a 63-day gestation period, Nitka gave birth inside the three-foot deep den."

Metro Richmond Zoo

The Gray wolf pups are the first born at the zoo which opened its Gray wolf habitat in October 2020.

"Nitka is a very caring and nurturing mother, and Voodoo is quite protective of his pups," the email continued. "In the first few weeks, the babies nurse four to five times per day. At nine days old, the pups had their first vet checkup. The zoo veterinarian weighed each pup and checked their physical condition."

Metro Richmond Zoo

The pups are now up and walking and out of the den.