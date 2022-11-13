Woman, dog rescued from burning Petersburg home with 'zero visibility'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Firefighters rescued a woman and her dog from a burning home on Petersburg's Pocahontas Island Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call about a fire in the 200 block of Witten Street just after 12:20 p.m., Joanne Williams, Petersburg's Communications, Tourism, Marketing & Government Relations Director, said.

City of Petersburg Witten Street house fire on Petersburg's Pocahontas Island.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the two-story house.

"Four firefighters entered the structure with zero visibility to rescue a woman in her 60s and her dog," Williams said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital by Southside Emergency Crew, according to Williams.

Animal control officials took the dog to a veterinarian.

There was no word on the condition of either at last check Sunday afternoon.

"The fire was marked under control within 20 minutes," Williams said. "The house has severe smoke and fire damage."

A second person who lives at the house was not at the home when the fire started, officials said.

The Red Cross was dispatched to help the displaced resident.

Officials said seven Petersburg Fire-Rescue units, including Southside Emergency Crew, responded to the blaze.

"Thanks goes to Chesterfield Fire & EMS for providing backup at Petersburg stations," Williams wrote.

The cause of the fire, which is believed to have started on the first floor, remains under investigation, officials said.

The cause of the fire, which is believed to have started on the first floor, remains under investigation, officials said.


