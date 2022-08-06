Watch Now
Witnesses report shooting at Carytown restaurant

Posted at 10:41 PM, Aug 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- An incident in Carytown on Friday night drew a large police presence.

On Friday night, Richmond Police lined the street at the 2900 block of West Cary Street. Crime tape was up between En Organic Small Plate and Citizen Burger Bar.

Witnesses who were there at the time told CBS6 that there was a shooting and they saw a person taken away by an ambulance.

At this time, Richmond Police have not gotten back to CBS6 about what has happened despite multiple requests over the last couple of hours.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

