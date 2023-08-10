Watch Now
They hope Wishbone Food Shop will serve downtown Richmond's breakfast and lunch crowd

Wishbone Food Shop
Richmond BizSense
Ginny Sowers and Justin Cropper outside the former Cafe Ole.
Wishbone Food Shop
Posted at 8:44 AM, Aug 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The former Cafe Ole space downtown is set to come back to life after sitting idle for two years. Couple Ginny Sowers and Justin Cropper are preparing to open Wishbone Food Shop, a new market and cafe, in the long-dormant storefront at 2 N. 6th St. With its space split by a three-quarter wall, Wishbone will include both a dine-in cafe area and a retail market side that’ll offer prepared foods and other goods.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

