Police officer shot and killed at Wintergreen

WINTERGREEN, Va. -- A Wintergreen Police officer died Friday night after a confrontation with a man in the woods near Arrowood Lane, according to Virginia State Police.

The officer's name has not yet been released.

The officer was called to the Arrowood Lane home at about 10 p.m. Friday, according to Virginia State Police who are handling the investigation.

"An emergency call came in to the Wintergreen Police Department about an adult male resident having assaulted two other adult males at the residence," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "After calling police, the two injured males fled the residence on foot."

Police said when the officer arrived, they found the suspect, a man, in the nearby woods, and "a struggle ensued."

"During the course of the struggle, the officer was shot and died at the scene," the Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "The male suspect was taken into custody without further incident by Wintergreen Police and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office."

Both the suspect and the two men who ran from the Arrowood Lane home were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The officer's department-issued firearm was recovered at the scene in the woods," the state police spokesperson's email continued. "The investigation remains ongoing at this time."

About a 90-minute drive from Richmond, the Blue Ridge Mountain town of Wintergreen is best known for its golf and ski Wintergreen Resort. Arrowwood Lane appears on the Wintergreen Resort map as part of the property. The Wintergreen Police Department is a private police agency that serves the 17-square-mile Wintergreen community and, at times, areas of Nelson County.

"All patrol officers and communications personnel graduated from approved criminal justice academies in Virginia, and they complete in-service and advanced training as set by state guidelines," the department states on its website.

The department consists of a chief, two administrators, six communication officers, and eight patrol officers, according to the department's website.

"Wintergreen is a very safe place, but we do have crime here," the department's website states. "The numbers we report should not be shocking. Last year we had to report an increase in both persons and property crimes. The good news is in 2022 those kinds of issues fell back to normal levels for Wintergreen, maybe even a bit lower than average. We also saw the same domestic disturbances reports this year as last."

