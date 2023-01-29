Winter Wildlife Festival emphasizes 'really cool wildlife viewing' in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Winter Wildlife Festival is back for the 13th year in Virginia Beach to celebrate all things pawed, winged and antlered.

The festival kicked off on Saturday, Jan. 28. On the first day, animals of the land and the sky were on display for people of all ages. Hundreds gathered in the Princess Anne Recreation Center to learn from over 40 conservation groups, collectors and advocacy organizations.

There were local vendors, animal mascots, expert workshops and wildlife rehabbers with live animals for attendees to see.

Festival coordinator Kate Webb says many of the animals at the festival are native to Hampton Roads.

"We are on the Atlantic Flyway, so we get a lot of migrating bird species down from the northern parts of the United States and Canada, and we also get a lot of aquatic animals like seals and whales that are coming down from northern waters," said Webb.

Webb says winter is a great season to host the festival.

"Even though it's wintertime, the mild temperatures here allow for a lot of really cool wildlife viewing opportunities," said Webb.

The Winter Wildlife Festival runs from now until Feb. 5. Registration for activities is available here.