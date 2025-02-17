The threat of winter weather concerns neighbors living near flooded roads

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Heavy rain over the weekend led to flooding that has closed several roads in Dinwiddie County. As of Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported that floodwaters still had two roads shut down.

Baltimore Road, within sight of the Amelia County line, was one of the affected roads where water overflowed. Caution signs remain posted, warning drivers of the potential danger, especially with predictions of imminent snowfall.

“If we get more, it just adds to that, compounds it, makes it worse," said Jamie Van Cleef, a resident on Baltimore Road. “I’ve seen it frozen all the way across, like an ice rink.”

Van Cleef expressed concerns about road closures lasting longer following the anticipated winter storm and additional flooding.

“The saying 'turn around, don’t drown' is there for a reason because you don’t know if it’s underneath there, if the pipe is gone or washed out and you drive through, you’re going to go down in it," Van Cleef added.

A few miles away, water has receded on Colemans Lake Road. However, VDOT must inspect the bridge before traffic can safely cross.

With the threat of snow, residents on Colemans Lake Road are anxious about the upcoming conditions and their impact on neighbors.

“It doesn’t bother us as much as it does the other people that live on the other side of the bridge because they can’t come this way. We tend to go left to 460 so when it floods it doesn’t inconvenience us as much," said Faye Rollings-Carter. "And if there’s snow, then it’s going to be more back roads before they can get to a main road.”

VDOT officials stated that as soon as floodwaters recede sufficiently, they will inspect the roadway drainage structures to ensure they are safe to reopen. They aim to complete this process before the snow begins to fall.

