Winter storm preparations underway for Central Virginia roads: 'Plan to not travel tomorrow'

PETERSBURG, Va. — With a wintry mix heading into Central Virginia, crews are preparing for the upcoming storm with a series of preemptive measures including sanding, salting, and brining the roads.

In Caroline County and Petersburg, VDOT and Petersburg Public Works crews spent the morning preparing for the snowfall.

"Our crews today are mixing some abrasives together, so that once we push the snow out of the way, we can lay down some sand and salt to provide some traction for motorists," said Darragh Frye, VDOT spokesperson.

Both departments have already begun treating the roads.

"Bridges, hills, well-traveled areas, we’ll salt and sand those first," said Jerry Byerly, Director of Petersburg Public Works.

The white lines of brine are visible on I-95 as VDOT focuses on preventing ice formation.

"This brine prevents the ice from forming onto the roadway," Frye said.

In addition to interstates, primary roads such as Route 1, Route 3, and Route 207 in Caroline County are also being treated. Crews will work in 12-hour shifts to keep roads clear, continuously resupplying materials after each storm.

"After the last storm we assessed the amount we had, assessed the amount we thought we would need, and filled that gap," Byerly said.

VDOT is ready with over 900 pieces of equipment in the Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Caroline County areas. However, both VDOT and Petersburg Public Works emphasize the importance of staying off the roads during the storm.

"We still want drivers to plan to not travel tomorrow. Once the storm begins, the safest place is at home," Frye cautioned.

Byerly said, "The big thing is, people should stay home. If you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t go. Your car’s not going to be in an accident sitting in your driveway."

If you must drive, it is crucial to keep plenty of distance from snow plows and other heavy equipment and to ensure all snow is cleared from your vehicle before traveling.



