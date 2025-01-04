VDOT crews pretreating interstates, other major routes ahead of winter storm: 'We ask for patience'

RICHMOND, Va. — Drivers can expect to see an increase in maintenance crews prepping interstates, primary and busier secondary routes throughout the weekend, as Central Virginia braces for a winter storm set to hit Sunday evening.

Virginia Department of Transportation's Richmond District has more than 1,400 pieces of equipment at its disposal to prep the roads with a brine solution and then plow them if needed.

WTVR VDOT Richmond's Infrastructure Manager Austin Anderson

"We'll have our 27 area headquarters out in the 14 surrounding counties," said Austin Anderson, VDOT Richmond's Infrastructure Manager. "As well as contractor resources, as needed."

Dominion Energy is also prepping for possible power outages caused by the storm.

“We’ll have hundreds of crews ready to mobilize the second they’re needed," said Craig Carper with Dominion Energy. "The good thing is, they're mobile, they can go wherever they need to go depending on the direction of the storm damage."

WTVR Craig Carper with Dominion Energy

VDOT is encouraging travelers to stay off the roads during severe winter weather and wait until conditions improve. Travelers can monitor road conditions by using 511 Virginia.

Carper said customers should report power outages as soon as possible and include information about storm damage, like fallen trees or power lines in their report.

Expected restoration times may vary and are subject to change based on when crews can assess the damages and respond.

"We ask for patience because things do happen and there are challenges, unforeseen, that come along the way," Carper said.

A spokesperson with the City of Richmond confirmed with CBS 6 Saturday that the city's inclement weather shelter will be open continuously as a 24-hour facility through Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 8 a.m. The city said additional space will be made available as needed.