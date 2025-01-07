Drivers should stay cautious as roads are expected to freeze overnight

RICHMOND, Va. — The snow has stopped and many of the main roads Storm Rider 6 traveled on Monday evening are either mostly clear or have a light dusting of snow.

However, this does not mean they'll be safe to travel on Tuesday morning.

Many of the wet roads if not already frozen will freeze as temperatures continue to drop overnight.

Drivers should be very cautious of black ice out on the roads.

CBS 6 spoke with Jason Elmore with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management who emphasized how important it is people not underestimate these road conditions.

"When temperatures are well below freezing and we've had any type of precipitation, whether it's snow, sleet or just rain, those that moisture on the roadway is going to going to freeze," Elmore explained. "It's going to cause significant issues. No matter whether you have a four wheel drive vehicle or it's a smaller vehicle, it's going to be slick out there."

CBS 6 is working to track the conditions in our region. Send tips and information the CBS 6 Newsroom.

