Winter plunge in Scott’s Addition to benefit Special Olympics Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — This weekend offers yet another chance to feel the bitter cold if you haven’t had enough of winter.

Brambly Park winery in Scott’s Addition is hosting a winter plunge from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Owner Bobby Kruger said participants can register for $25 to take the icy plunge in their wine tank, or you can contribute $25 to someone else’s commitment to take the plunge.

“I just figured people seeing some crazy guy jumping into a fermentation tank of ice water might do the trick. And it definitely turned some heads I think,” Kruger stated.

Proceeds go to Special Olympics Virginia. Kruger said what started as a simple request to donate a gift card led to a full-blown fundraiser.

“Lately I’ve been drawn to anything that seems to give people hope or dare to dream big. To really go for it despite whatever challenges may be presented,” he explained.

The Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games at the University of Richmond campus are back on this year after the pandemic forced them to cancel the last two years.

To register to take the winter plunge visit the winery’s website at bramblypark.com/specialolympics

